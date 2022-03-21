Women to get weaving training at panchayat level

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, March 20

Nine women from each panchayat would be trained in weaving and the weaving machines would be installed in each panchayat so that the women could get better employment.

Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj said this while speaking at a function organised by the Department of Women and Child Development at Maa Chamunda temple complex, Dehgran, in Churah subdivision of Chamba recently.

He said under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the honorarium of ASHA workers and anganwadi workers had been almost doubled during the tenure of the government.

He called upon self-help groups (SHGs) to provide training to local produce centres in addition to agricultural horticulture to further improve the livelihood opportunities of women.

The Deputy Speaker said to promote women empowerment, the state government has reserved 50 per cent seats for women at all levels in panchayati raj institutions.

“Women have an important contribution to advance the society and it is very important for women to be educated in the family as she nurtures her children,” he said.

He distributed certificates and mementos to women who had made contribution in the fields of politics, culture, education, sports and pandemic. He also honoured his mother Suto Devi by presenting a memento. —