Women to operate two polling stations in Chamba

Chamba, October 26
As many as 870 personnel, including 10 sector officers, participated in the first election rehearsal of polling personnel held at the government polytechnic institute here today.
Assistant Returning Officer and SDM Arun Sharma said two polling stations in Chamba would be operated by women, where women security personnel would also be deployed. Besides, a polling station would be operated by differently abled personnel, the ARO added.
The election rehearsal of women and differently abled personnel would be held on October 27. He said the polling personnel were given detailed information about the voting process related to EVMs and VVPATs.
