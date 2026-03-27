Women’s commission Chairperson reviews welfare schemes in Manali

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW), conducted a comprehensive review of women’s welfare and empowerment schemes at the SDM Office auditorium in Manali today. The meeting was attended by senior district administration and department officials.

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During the session, Rahatkar assessed the progress of key initiatives, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, One Stop Centres (Sakhi), Working Women Hostels, and women’s participation in MGNREGA and the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). She also reviewed the functioning of committees formed under the Domestic Violence Act and the POSH Act. Appreciating the district’s efforts, she directed officials to submit a detailed action taken report within three months.

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Highlighting Manali’s status as a major tourist hub, Rahatkar stressed the importance of women’s safety. She noted that lakhs of tourists, including a significant number of women, visited the town annually and suggested the police formulate a tourist-friendly plan to bolster security and confidence. She further called for sensitive yet stringent action in cases of atrocities against women, advocating for the involvement of NGOs and professional counsellors to support victims of domestic violence.

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The Chairperson emphasised strengthening self-help groups (SHGs) to foster economic self-reliance and encouraged efforts to secure GI tags for local products under the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative. On institutional mechanisms, she directed that internal POSH committees be made functional in all departments, with strict confidentiality and punishment for offenders to build trust. She also called for strengthening local committees for the unorganised sector through regular awareness campaigns.

Expressing concern over drug abuse and trafficking, Rahatkar noted its severe social consequences, particularly for women and children. She urged coordinated action between the district administration and police, including awareness drives and strict monitoring, to combat the menace.

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The Chairperson felicitated skiing champion Aanchal Thakur for her 25 national and six international medals and congratulated Dr Shruti More Bhardwaj for receiving the national award for empowerment of persons with different abilities.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma welcomed the Chairperson, while Superintendent of Police Madan Lal and other senior officials were present during the review meeting.