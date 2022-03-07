Women’s e-toilet in Jakhu faulty

The women’s e-toilet at Five Benches below Jakhu is not working properly. The coin machine is not accepting Rs 5 coin and the door of the washroom also does not open properly. It has to be yanked open with force, causing inconvenience to women — Mamta, Shimla

Dug -up road cause of inconvenience

With the narrow lanes of the Ram Bazaar in Shimla dug, commuters have been facing a lot of inconvenience. The shopkeepers, too, are facing problems in displaying of their articles. The road can also become a cause for accidents, putting the lives of commuters in danger. The work on the road should not be done at busy hours. — Sachin, Shimla

What our readers say

