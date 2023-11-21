Women’s football tourney to kick off in Hamirpur today

Hamirpur, November 20
The National Women’s Football Tournament (Pool-F) is scheduled to kick off at the District Sports Complex near Government Degree College situated here from tomorrow.
Sunil Sharma Bittu, the Political Adviser to the Chief Minister and president of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association, said that teams from Maharashtra, Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar, Himachal Pradesh and the Railways had confirmed their participation.
The event would conclude on November 29, he added.
