Home / Himachal Pradesh / Women’s panel holds court hearing in Kullu

Women’s panel holds court hearing in Kullu

Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
Members of the Women's Commission in Kullu.
The Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (HPSCW), led by Chairperson Vidya Negi, conducted a court hearing session on Wednesday at the DC Office courtroom in Kullu.

A total of 27 cases from Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Mandi districts were scheduled for hearing, out of which 18 were presented before the Commission. The cases pertained to issues such as domestic violence, family disputes, property rights and family care.

In three of the cases, the parties were granted additional time to reach mutual settlements. Several others were referred to the police and Protection Officers for further investigation and appropriate action.

