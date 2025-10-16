Women’s panel holds court hearing in Kullu

The Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (HPSCW), led by Chairperson Vidya Negi, conducted a court hearing session on Wednesday at the DC Office courtroom in Kullu.

Advertisement

A total of 27 cases from Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Mandi districts were scheduled for hearing, out of which 18 were presented before the Commission. The cases pertained to issues such as domestic violence, family disputes, property rights and family care.

Advertisement

In three of the cases, the parties were granted additional time to reach mutual settlements. Several others were referred to the police and Protection Officers for further investigation and appropriate action.