Women’s participation in democracy must: Ex-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal

Hamirpur, May 28
The participation of women in democracy is must for the growth of country and society. This was stated by Prem Kumar Dhumal, ex-CM while addressing the state workshop of the BJP Mahila Morcha here today.
Women amount to nearly 50% of the country’s population and it was the BJP that ensured their reservation in the Panchayati Raj Institutions, he said, adding that this had not only encouraged women to participate in democracy but had instilled confidence among them.
Dhumal further said theBJP women cell would take 15-point programmes to people at booth level and ensure the victory of its candidates in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
