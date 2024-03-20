Won’t contest 2024 Lok Sabha election, says Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh

Shimla, March 20
Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh will not contest the Lok Sabha elections. A sitting MP from Mandi Parliamentary Constituency, she was seen as the frontrunner for the ticket from Mandi Constituency. “I have refused to contest the elections,” she said here today after returning from the screening committee meeting held in Delhi yesterday.
Claiming that the circumstances were not conducive for her to contest the elections, she said the party workers were discouraged at the moment. “One can’t win an election by just distributing funds from MP fund. Had the people I had recommended were given responsibility in time, they would have come out and worked for the party. Today, I do not see any worker who will actively work for the party. We win elections on the back of these workers,” she said. “I have been out in the field and have seen the ground situation. I don’t think we will be able to achieve much success, so I have decided to withdraw my name,” she said.
She further said that we will have to give a lot of importance to the by-elections to save the government. “We will try and assuage the hurt feelings of the workers, and work to save the government,” she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
DMK releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; promises Rs 1,000 per month to women; vows to repeal CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power
Exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET exam and complete removal...
Indian student goes missing in US; back home in Hyderabad father gets ransom call ‘pay $1,200 or we will sell your son’s kidney’
Relatives of Abdul in the US have lodged a complaint with th...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges Punjabi Government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy; health authorities deny Balkaur's charge
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
Moosewala’s mother came to me when she was pregnant, how could have I denied her treatment: Dr Rajesh Jindal
Director of Jindal Heart Institute and IVF centre says it is...