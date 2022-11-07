Won't draw salary until old pension scheme restored: CPM candidate from Shimla Urban

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 6

CPM candidate from Shimla Urban Assembly segment Tikender Panwar today said if elected to the Vidhan Sabha, he would not take salary until the old pension scheme (OPS) was restored and outsourced employees got a minimum salary of Rs 26,000 per month.

“In most of the government departments, around 50 per cent staff are employed on an outsource basis. They get Rs 7,000 to 8,000 per month for the job for which a regular employee gets Rs 50,000. This is the exploitation and the practice is giving rise to several social problems,” said Panwar.

He claimed that the outsource system of employment was a method to “fill the pockets of the chosen few”. Panwar said the contractors, who provide outsource employees, were generally associated with the BJP and the Congress. “They benefit from this system and they return the favour by funding the political campaigns of the leaders of these parties,” alleged Panwar.

Incidentally, CPM lone MLA Rakesh Singha had donated his salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight Covid in 2020.

