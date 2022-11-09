Won't support any party in Himachal: Farm union

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 8

The Sanyukt Kisan Manch has decided not to issue any call to apple growers to vote for or against any party in the Assembly elections.

A few days ago, the manch, a group of over 25 apple growers’ association, had said it might ask its members and farmers in general to vote for a particular party. “We have decided against it after having a look at the manifestos of the BJP and the Congress. Both parties have ignored our demands,” said SKM convener Harish Chauhan.

“If any of these two parties had accommodated our demands, we could have supported it,” he added.

