Won’t vote BJP over stance on farm issues, says Himachal's Sanyukt Kisan Manch

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 28

The Sanyukt Kisan Manch (SKM) has declared its intent to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 1.

The decision was conveyed during a press conference here today, when the SKM, representing 27 associations of apple growers, stone fruit growers and vegetable growers, voiced its dissatisfaction over the BJP’s stance on agricultural issues.

Not politically motivated The decision to oppose the BJP stems from a commitment to safeguarding the interests of growers and other fruit growers. The move is not politically motivated, but driven by the imperative to protect the apple economy and livelihood of farmers. — Harish Chauhan, SKM Convener

SKM convener Harish Chauhan expressed his disappointment over the BJP’s failure to address the concerns outlined in the Manch’s six-point demand charter. Despite the Congress party’s acknowledgment of the four of the six demands, the BJP’s silence prompted the SKM to withdraw its support.

“The decision to oppose the BJP stems from a commitment to safeguarding the interests of apple and other fruit growers,” said Chauhan.

He emphasised that the move was not politically motivated, but driven by the imperative to protect the apple economy and livelihood of farmers.

Central to the SKM’s demands are measures such as increasing import duties on apples and other fruits, abolishing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on farm inputs and equipment, restoring the budget for the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and advocating for loan waivers.

In a bid to galvanise support, the Manch plans to conduct press conferences across various locations to mobilise fruit growers and farmers against the BJP.

The SKM’s decision underscores the growing discontent among agricultural communities and highlights the pivotal role of farmers’ interests in shaping electoral outcomes.

As the elections draw near, the SKM’s stance signals a potential shift in political dynamics, with implications for agricultural policies and the welfare of farming communities.

