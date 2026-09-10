DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Woods Park Sainik School, Bani, wins 5 medals at national games

Woods Park Sainik School, Bani, wins 5 medals at national games

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:04 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners of the All-India Sainik Schools National Games with their team leader at Nagrota.
Advertisement

A team from Woods Park Sainik School Bani in the district won five medals at the All India Sainik Schools National Games (AISSNG)-2026, which concluded at Sainik School Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4.

The team brought laurels by winning medals in multiple track and field events. These included a silver medal in the 4×100-metre relay race, bronze medals in the boys’ long jump and 100-metre sprint, and a bronze medal in the girls’ 100-metre sprint.

Advertisement

Col Anurag Sharma (retd.), Director of the school, said the competition witnessed participation from several leading Sainik Schools, including Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, Sainik School Nagrota (Jammu), Sainik School Kapurthala, Sainik School Kunjpura, Sainik School Kharakheri, Sainik School Nabha and Woods Park Sainik School Hamirpur.

Advertisement

While congratulating the medal-winning cadets, coaches and their parents, Col. Sharma said the achievement was a result of the cadets’ discipline, hard work and dedication, as well as the guidance provided by their coaches. He said the cadets would continue to excel at the national level and bring laurels to the school and the state.

Additionally, Woods Park Sainik School secured second position (Rank-II) at the CBSE Skill Expo 2026–27, which concluded in Shimla on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The event was organised on the theme “Environment & Sustainability”, where the school’s cadets, Saanvi Bhardwaj and Akash Narayan Singh, presented their innovative project titled “Heat Detection and Automatic Cooling System”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts