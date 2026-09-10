Woods Park Sainik School, Bani, wins 5 medals at national games

A team from Woods Park Sainik School Bani in the district won five medals at the All India Sainik Schools National Games (AISSNG)-2026, which concluded at Sainik School Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4.

The team brought laurels by winning medals in multiple track and field events. These included a silver medal in the 4×100-metre relay race, bronze medals in the boys’ long jump and 100-metre sprint, and a bronze medal in the girls’ 100-metre sprint.

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Col Anurag Sharma (retd.), Director of the school, said the competition witnessed participation from several leading Sainik Schools, including Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, Sainik School Nagrota (Jammu), Sainik School Kapurthala, Sainik School Kunjpura, Sainik School Kharakheri, Sainik School Nabha and Woods Park Sainik School Hamirpur.

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While congratulating the medal-winning cadets, coaches and their parents, Col. Sharma said the achievement was a result of the cadets’ discipline, hard work and dedication, as well as the guidance provided by their coaches. He said the cadets would continue to excel at the national level and bring laurels to the school and the state.

Additionally, Woods Park Sainik School secured second position (Rank-II) at the CBSE Skill Expo 2026–27, which concluded in Shimla on Tuesday.

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The event was organised on the theme “Environment & Sustainability”, where the school’s cadets, Saanvi Bhardwaj and Akash Narayan Singh, presented their innovative project titled “Heat Detection and Automatic Cooling System”.