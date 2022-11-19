Wool yield rises at Hamirpur farm

Hamirpur, November 18
Wool and ram production at the sheep breeding farm at Tal, near here, has increased this season. The production of wool this season is over 487 kg against about 267 kg recorded in the last season.
The farm has supplied 150 sheep at an average cost of Rs 4,000 to over 100 farmers and sold wool to the Wool Federation of Himachal Pradesh for Rs 90 per kg.
Farm in-charge Munshi Kapoor says they are improving the quality and quantity of wool production. The Rambouillet breed of sheep is indigenously developed for local climatic conditions. The breed produces up to 2.5 kg of wool per season and two or three lambs turn adult every year, bringing more revenue to farmers, he adds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China
Those trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isola...
Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah
Growing influence of Al-Qaida, ISIS posing significant chall...
‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition
Probe agency had raised safety concerns
Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed
It was Rs 15 crore earlier