Wool yield rises at Hamirpur farm

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 18

Wool and ram production at the sheep breeding farm at Tal, near here, has increased this season. The production of wool this season is over 487 kg against about 267 kg recorded in the last season.

The farm has supplied 150 sheep at an average cost of Rs 4,000 to over 100 farmers and sold wool to the Wool Federation of Himachal Pradesh for Rs 90 per kg.

Farm in-charge Munshi Kapoor says they are improving the quality and quantity of wool production. The Rambouillet breed of sheep is indigenously developed for local climatic conditions. The breed produces up to 2.5 kg of wool per season and two or three lambs turn adult every year, bringing more revenue to farmers, he adds.