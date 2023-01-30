Work begins on Dhaulasidh hydel project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 29

The concreting work of the dam for the under-construction 66-MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project started in Hamirpur district today.

SJVN chairman and MD Nand Lal Sharma said, “With the completion of excavation at the dam pit and both river banks, dam concreting work began today. Now, the project has entered an advanced stage of construction.”

Sharma inaugurated the non-family accommodation for the project employees at Salasi, Hamirpur. The bachelor accommodation has been built at an accelerated pace for the staff posted at the project site. This will enable faster project execution by facilitating 24x7 availability of the staff at the site.

#Hamirpur #Shimla