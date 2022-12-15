Work disrupted at Nalagarh civic body

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 14

Working of the Nalagarh civic body has remained disrupted since October 22 after a no-confidence motion was moved against the president by five of the nine councillors.

Since the model code of conduct remained in force till December 8, the administration could not notify a date for moving the motion. The councillors hope that a date for moving the no-confidence motion will be announced soon.

No work could be executed in the body during the last nearly seven weeks. This has hit implementation of ongoing development works and no new work could be finalised. Solan DC Kritika Kulhari said Nalagarh SDM has been authorised to finalise a date for moving the no-confidence motion.

The civic body had borne the brunt of revolt in the BJP cadres during the elections as a rebel KL Thakur had filed his nomination against the official nominee Lakhwinder Rana. While Thakur won the election by a thumping majority, Rana was routed.

The Congress has now formed the new government in the state and KL Thakur, an Independent, was supporting the government. His support for the ruling could alter the fate of the civic body.

