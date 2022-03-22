Work in cohesion for Mission Repeat, Himachal BJP workers told

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, March 21

The BJP-led governments in the state and at the Centre have started several welfare schemes for the people of Himachal. Now, it is for the party leaders and workers to motivate people to ensure the success of the Mission Repeat in the state, said Saudan Singh, national vice-president of the BJP, while addressing a party parliamentary affairs meeting at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district today.

Tandon: In High spirits after recent poll wins The meeting was organised to get feedback from party leaders and workers and guide them on the strategy for the state Assembly elections. The party workers are in high spirits after the victory of the BJP in the Assembly poll in four states. — Sanjay Tandon, Co-incharge of Himachal

He said that all party leaders and workers must work in cohesion to make the Mission Repeat a big success.

Former Chief Minister PK Dhumal said this was the first parliamentary constituency meeting of the party and other three would be held in the next three days.