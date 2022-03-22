Work in cohesion for Mission Repeat, Himachal BJP workers told

Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, March 21
The BJP-led governments in the state and at the Centre have started several welfare schemes for the people of Himachal. Now, it is for the party leaders and workers to motivate people to ensure the success of the Mission Repeat in the state, said Saudan Singh, national vice-president of the BJP, while addressing a party parliamentary affairs meeting at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district today.
Tandon: In High spirits after recent poll wins
The meeting was organised to get feedback from party leaders and workers and guide them on the strategy for the state Assembly elections. The party workers are in high spirits after the victory of the BJP in the Assembly poll in four states. — Sanjay Tandon, Co-incharge of Himachal
He said that all party leaders and workers must work in cohesion to make the Mission Repeat a big success.
Sanjay Tandon, co-incharge of Himachal, said that the meeting was organised to get feedback from the party leaders and workers and guide them on the strategy for the state Assembly elections. He added that the party workers were in high spirits after the victory of the party in the Assembly elections in four states.
Former Chief Minister PK Dhumal said this was the first parliamentary constituency meeting of the party and other three would be held in the next three days.
