Work on Rs 1L cr highway, ropeway projects underway in state: Gadkari

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 30

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today said that work on highways and ropeways projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore was underway in the state. During his two-day election tour of Himachal Pradesh, he emphasised on the crucial role of infrastructure in facilitating development.

Gadkari, while addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut at Karsog today, underscored the Central Government’s commitment to improving essential services like healthcare, education and employment generation.

He said, “The Char Dham project, boasting world-class highways built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, has catalysed pilgrimage and tourism, witnessing an unprecedented influx of people. The Central Government’s relentless focus on constructing high-quality roads has not only connected the nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari but also bolstered resource optimisation and economic efficiency.”

Gadkari said, “Initiatives such as a green highway and a green corridor demonstrate a commitment to sustainable development. Access-controlled roads ensure seamless travel experience for citizens, promoting connectivity and accessibility throughout the country.”

He added, “In Himachal Pradesh, work on ambitious projects like highways, ropeways and cable cars worth Rs 1 lakh crore is underway. These projects are aimed at elevating the state’s infrastructure and fostering economic prosperity. The BJP government envisions a future where Himachal Pradesh is supported by robust infrastructure and a flourishing tourism sector.”

Gadkari said, “The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has connected over 4.50 lakh villages of the total 6.50 lakh villages nationwide. Large infrastructure projects like Kishau Dam, Renuka Ji Dam and Lakhwar Dam signify the Central Government’s commitment to harnessing resources and resolving inter-state conflicts.”

He said the Congress, which ruled the country for almost 60 years, could not provide road connectivity to villages, while the BJP-ruled Central government provided road connectivity to 4.50 lakh villages in the last 10 years.

He added, “The agricultural sector has witnessed transformative changes, with farmers emerging as not just food providers but also energy suppliers through initiatives like biofuel production. Embracing technological advancements, the government is spearheading the adoption of electric vehicles and exploring innovative solutions like CNG production from agricultural waste.”

Gadkari reiterated the Central Government’s dedication to serving the marginalised sections of society, exemplified by initiatives like promoting e-rickshaws over hand-pulled ones and introducing electric tractors and vehicles fuelled by ethanol.

He said, “The Central Government’s track record of infrastructure development, including tunnels, highways and airports, is a testament to its commitment to propelling India towards becoming a global leader.”

He urged voters to elect BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut as MP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat on June 1 to ensure the progress of Himachal. “I and Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantee the development of the Mandi Lok Sabha,” said Gadkari.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders were present on the stage.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Nitin Gadkari