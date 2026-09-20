Work on Bhanupalli-Bilaspur railway line hit as government yet to give Rs 2,192 crore: Anurag

The work on the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur railway line can be affected due to the failure of the state government to pay its share of Rs 2,192 crore for the project, said Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur while talking to mediapersons at Bilaspur on Saturday. He added that the state government must give its share of Rs 2,192 crore so that the railway line could be extended up to Manali and Leh. “Till now, we have somehow ensured that the work on the expansion of the rail network in Himachal does not stop but the state government must give its share,” he asserted. Anurag requested the state government to expedite land acquisition between Bilaspur and Beri so that the railway line could be extended up to Manali and Leh. He chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Bilaspur.

He lamented pettiness shown by the Himachal Government in not mentioning the names of the local MP, MLAs and the Himachal minister concerned on the inauguration plaques. “There have been instances where the Chief Minister inaugurated projects without inviting the local MPs though the Central Government funds were spent under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). What is even worse is that pictures of forged plaques with the local MP and the Public Works Department Minister were shown,” he added. The MP said that stern action should be taken against the growing drug menace and rampant illegal mining underway in the state. “Due to illegal mining, roads are getting damaged, resources are getting depleted and rivers are drying up, leading to disasters. Crores of rupees have been spent on organising walkathons and marathons to spread a message against drugs but this alone is not sufficient,” he added.

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Anurag said, “Whether we talk of setting up AIIMS at Bilaspur, construction of four-lane highways and railway projects, the Central Government has always given priority to development in Himachal,” he claimed. He said that big projects must be completed within the stipulated deadlines.