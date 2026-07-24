Work on bypass turns road into muddy swamp, slippery in Nurpur’s Ward-2

Incessant rainfall over the past four days has severely disrupted traffic movement on the Nurpur-Chinva link road, particularly in Ward No. 2 of Nurpur town where the ongoing construction of a four-lane bypass has turned the highway stretch into a muddy swamp. The road serves as a vital link for the residents of the Housing Board Colony and the Lambi Gali locality, besides providing access to a private senior secondary school, Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Chinva, Kolan and Bhugnara villages and nearby areas.

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Local residents allege that the construction work being carried out by the contractor of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has left the road in a deplorable condition, making commuting hazardous. Slush and stagnant rainwater have made it difficult for pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and four-wheeler drivers to travel on the road. Several two-wheeler riders have reportedly skidded while pedestrians slipped on the muddy stretch in the past three days. The locals accuse the construction company of failing to maintain the road during the work on the bypass, leading to growing resentment.

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The situation has aggravated in the absence of a proper drainage system as rainwater and mud have accumulated on the road. Hundreds of students, ITI trainees, employees and villagers use the road every day and are now facing serious inconvenience. Elderly people, women and schoolchildren are among the worst affected due to the waterlogged road and slippery conditions. The residents say that the condition of the road has been deteriorating ever since the work on the four-lane bypass began. Despite repeated complaints, no permanent remedial measures have been taken so far.

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The residents have urged the construction agency and the departments concerned to immediately repair the damaged road, ensure proper drainage arrangements and provide a safe passage for commuters. Repeated attempts to contact the local representative of IRB Construction Company, which is executing the bypass project, on his mobile phone remained unanswered.