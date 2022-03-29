Work on Chamba stadium delayed, players upset

Balkrishan prashar

Chamba, March 28

The Senior Citizes Sports Council of Chamba has expressed concern over the delay in the construction of an indoor sports stadium in the town.

It was pointed out at a meeting of the council held here recently that Forest and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania had laid the foundation stone of the indoor stadium at the local police ground on October 19, 2020, but no progress had been made so far.

The council president, Major SC Nayyar, has sent a letter to the Sports Minister, stating that there was a time when Chamba was on the top in the field of sports, especially in hockey, cricket and badminton, in Himachal, but now the district is at the “bottom”.

“The reason is that Chamba has no proper playground for players to practise. Though we have Chamba Chowgan where youths used to practise daily, many other activities are being organised there now, leaving no space for players,” he states in the letter.

“There is not even one coach in the Chamba Sports Department unlike in Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Nahan and Shimla, where coaches are available for every sport. Without a coach, no player can develop his or her skills,” it states.

The council has urged Pathania to direct the officials concerned to start the construction work at the earliest and also appoint coaches.The indoor sports stadium will give an opportunity to the players to practise badminton, table tennis, kabaddi, karate and volleyball, the letter states.

