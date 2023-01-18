Work on Chowari tunnel to start soon, says Speaker

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 17

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today said that necessary steps would be taken to start the construction of the proposed Chamba-Chowari tunnel and complete it in the next five years.

Pathania, while addressing a rally to express gratitude to voters at Sihunta in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency, emphasised the need to increase development activities. He said that speedy development works would be ensured in the constituency in the next two years.

Pathania assured residents of the area, who were displaced due to landslide and heavy rain last year, that under a special action plan, proper land would be arranged for their rehabilitation.

The Speaker said that effective implementation of road construction projects and drinking water schemes was his priority. He added that the Sihunta-Lahru-Jot road would be widened to two lanes in the next two years.