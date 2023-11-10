Work on college academic block building delayed for want of funds

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 9

The construction of the academic block building of Government Vallabh College in Mandi district is hanging fire for the past one year due to lack of funds. The contractor had left the building work midway.

Raised issue with CM, hopeful: MLA Student organisations said thay have raised the issue with government on several occasions.

The previous BJP government had released Rs 26 crore for the project. Before the Assembly elections last year, the construction work was going on in full swing. It is a five-storey structure, which would be completely earthquake resistant.

Student organisations of the college have raised the issue with the state government on several occasions. The issue has now become a bone of contention between the BJP and the Congress with the former accusing the government of deliberately delaying the completion of the project.

Abhinav Thakur, unit secretary of ABVP at Vallabh College, Mandi, said, “We took up the issue with Congress president Pratibha Singh and urged her to raise the matter with the state government. Due to the lack of funds, the work on the building has been held up for the past one year.

He said, “We submitted a memorandum of demands to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Mandi on October 23 and urged him to approve funds for the building construction but nothing has been done so far.”

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, said that it was unfortunate that the construction of the academic block building of the college had been held up. “The building needs an additional amount of Rs 15 crore for its completion. The state government should approve the required funds immediately so that the project could be completed,” he added.

Mandi Sadar MLA Anil Sharma said, “I raised the issue with the Chief Minister, who responded positively. Additional Rs 15 crore is required for the completion of the building. I am hopeful that the government will approve funds soon.”

