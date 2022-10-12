Work on Dharamsala road leads to jams, motorists hassled

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 11

The residents of Dharamsala are a hassled lot because of frequent traffic jams on the Dharamsala-Yol road. Long queues of vehicles, caused due to the construction work being carried out under the Smart City project, have become a routine affair.

The Dharamsala MC under the Smart City project has also started the work for beautification of six road crossings. However, the work for the beautification was being carried out in peak traffic hours that was posing problems to commuters.

Rajiv Sharma, a resident of the Dharamsala, alleged that the administration was in a hurry to complete the beautification of road crossing areas as the elections to the state Assembly were due next month. The work was causing problems for daily commuters in the city. The MC authorities should direct the contractors to carry out their work in lean traffic hours so that the people suffer minimum traffic problems, he said.

Surinder Chaudhary, another resident, said the people were facing traffic problems in many parts of the city as the MC seems to be in a hurry to complete all the works that had been lying pending in the city in the last five years. The way the works are being completed in haste the contractors might compromise with the quality of work. This was not smart solution as had been proposed in the Smart City project of the Union government.

Earlier, the hoteliers of McLeodganj area had objected to digging of roads by the MC. The concrete paver roads were dug to lay drains along the road. The hoteliers alleged that the concrete pavers were laid on the roads of McLeodganj just about a year ago. Now all those have been dug again for laying streets. It was a wastage of public money. Besides, it was causing inconvenience to tourists visiting to the area, the hotelier’s body of Dharamsala had alleged.

People are also complaining that enough cops have not been deployed on road to manage traffic where construction works are being carried out. The police officials said that since policemen were deputed on VIP duties these days it was difficult to depute them for traffic management.

SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma, when asked, said that every effort was being made to manage traffic in areas where construction work was going on. More traffic policemen would be deployed in areas witnessing traffic jams.

#Dharamsala