Work on for restoration of roads, says minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

Incessant rains have been witnessed in different parts of the state for the past three days and many roads are blocked due to heavy rainfall and landslides.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, while addressing mediapersons, said, “All arrangements are in place to restore the road network during the ongoing monsoon season. The work to restore roads to traffic is continuing on a war footing. A total of 301 roads were affected due to heavy rainfall recently and 180 roads of these were restored to traffic till Monday, 15 would be reopened tomorrow while 106 roads would be restored to traffic within two days. The state has suffered a loss of about Rs 27 crore in the past two days.”

Vikramaditya said, “A total of 196 JCB machines have been working continuously to restore roads to traffic that were closed following heavy rainfall. The MeT Department has issued an alert regarding heavy rainfall in the state but we are prepared to handle the situation.”

He added, “Roads in the Mandi circle have suffered the maximum damage. Due to heavy rainfall, the road metalling work has been affected and we plan to put it on hold for the time being.”

The PWD Minister said, “We are closely monitoring the situation. There are 350 slide-prone areas in the state where special arrangements have been made to meet the obtaining challenges due to the monsoon.