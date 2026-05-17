Work on Kangra-Shimla highway’s Riyundh Khud bridge gathers pace

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has accelerated the construction of the crucial Riyund Khud bridge being built under the Kangra-Shimla four-lane highway project. The much-delayed bridge project has now gained momentum after the NHAI finalised its design and resolved technical issues related to the difficult terrain in the area. Sources say that the project has faced repeated delays over the past several months due to challenges in preparing the final structural design of the bridge. The hilly and fragile terrain also posed serious engineering difficulties, slowing down construction activities. However, with the design now approved, the work on the bridge has picked up pace and officials claim that the project is progressing rapidly.

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The proposed Riyund Khud bridge is considered a vital component of the four-lane highway project, as it will provide a direct road link between Kangra town and Daultapur, significantly improving connectivity in the region. Once completed, the bridge will reduce distance between Daultapur and Kangra by nearly 8 km, saving both travel time and fuel for commuters.

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The bridge will also make the one-kilometre-long tunnel constructed by the NHAI fully operational. At present, the tunnel is underutilised in the absence of a connecting bridge. Officials say that the bridge and the tunnel together will transform traffic movement on this road stretch and provide major relief from congestion. Commuters travelling between Daulatpur and Kachhyari will be able to cover the distance in just five minutes after the project becomes operational.

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The Kangra-Shimla four-lane highway project is regarded as one of the most important infrastructure projects in the region and is expected to improve road connectivity to major tourist destinations and commercial centres. Local residents and traders have welcomed the speedy construction work and expressed hope that the highway will boost tourism and economic activities in Kangra district.

NHAI officials say that they are committed to completing the bridge before the onset of the monsoon season to avoid weather-related delays and ensure early operationalisation of the project.