Work on Manali road project halted over payment dispute

Mandi, October 16

The work to widen the Kiratpur-Manali road to four lanes between Nagchala and Pandoh in Mandi district was stopped a few days ago due to a payment dispute between the company handling the project and its contractors.

Contractors Vijay Kashyap, Rakesh Guleria said the company had not released his payments for the past eight months. As a result, he was not able to make payments to labourers, they added.

Kashyap said, “We stopped the work on the project four days ago and will resume it only after the company makes payments to us.” As per sources, the NHAI has delayed payments to the construction company for some reasons and was reportedly planning to hire a new firm.

Varun Chari, Director of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project, said, “The NHAI has delayed payments to the company and the matter has been taken up with the higher authorities in New Delhi. The issue is expected to be resolved in a few days.” The project is crucial for the tourism industry of Kullu-Manali, Lahaul-Spiti. — TNS

