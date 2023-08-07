Work on parking facility near Shimla bus stand begins

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 6

The work on the multi-storey parking lot project near the bus stand area here has started. When completed, the parking lot situated on the Cart Road will provide relief to tourists visiting the city and local residents.

The parking facility with capacity to accommodate 200 vehicles will be constructed under the Smart City Mission with an estimated budget of Rs 7 crore. The PWD has started demolition of shops, offices and other structures where the foundation of the facility will be laid. The facility will be in line with the parking lot near the Tutikandi ISBT area. The parking lot near the national highway would also have space for shops and shopkeepers displaced from here. They would be accommodated here once the project is completed.

The location of parking facility will be such that tourists will be able to park their vehicles near the bus stand itself rather than moving around in the city looking for space to park their vehicle.

The foundation stone for the parking lot was laid during the previous BJP government, but the area could not be got vacated. As a result, no headway could be made for a long time. The facility will also help in solving the parking problems of the city to a large extent.

The Smart City project officials, privy to the development, said the work to construct the multi-storey parking facility near the bus stand was going on at a fast pace and was likely to be completed in June next year.

