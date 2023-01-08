Work on Shimla-Kangra road project begins

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 7

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started the construction of the phase 5B package of the 18.3-km Shimla-Kangra four-lane project between Kangra and Bhangwar Ranital, which was earlier held up for the want of forest and environment clearances and removal of other structures like transmission lines.

The Shimla-Kangra four-lane highway is one of the strategic road projects, which will connect six districts of the state with Shimla.

A senior NHAI officer says after getting necessary clearances from the state and Central governments last month, the highways authority started the work on the project in full swing. He adds that the NHAI had taken up the construction of culverts, small bridges and the widening of the highway on the 18.3-km stretch.

The NHAI had already paid compensation to affected parties for land acquisition and taken the possession of land. Most of the buildings on the stretch have already been dismantled. The total cost of this package has been estimated at Rs 1,100 crore. The NHAI will soon take up the execution of twin-tube tunnels near Daulatpur.

The project is running far behind the schedule, but when the 225-km four-lane project is completed it will reduce distance between Shimla and Mattour (Kangra) by 45 km. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had on June 6, 2016, announced the widening of the NH-88 (now renamed NH-103) to four lanes.

The NHAI has divided the construction of the project into five packages — the stretch from Shimla to Shalaghat (Solan); Shalaghat to Nauni Chowk in Bilaspur; Bagher Bilaspur to Kohali in Hamirpur; Kohali to Jwalamukhi bypass; and Jwalamukhi bypass to Kangra bypass, which is the only phase 5B under construction at present.