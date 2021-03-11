Work on Shimla parking lots to start soon

Shimla, May 4
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stone of various projects, including the restoration of The Ridge and three parking lots, in the city here today.
He also inaugurated Ajivika Bhavan, a modern shopping complex for the city’s street vendors. With the stone for the restoration of the sinking Ridge laid, the work on the much-awaited project is likely to start soon.
The three parking lots – at Auckland Tunnel, old bus stand and Vikas Nagar – will offer a huge relief to the city residents as and when they are completed. “Each parking lot will have a capacity of around 200 vehicles. The parking lots will go a long way in easing the parking woes in the city,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli.
