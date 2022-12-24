Shimla: Work stations for staff of judges inaugurated

Shimla, December 23
Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Amjad A Sayed today inaugurated work stations for the staff of judges in the main building of the High Court.
The Chief Justice had taken notice of space constraints for proper sitting of the court staff. He had ordered renovation work in the existing main building of the High Court and installation of work stations to provide comfortable and congenial atmosphere to the court staff.
He appreciated the efforts of the Registrar General, Registrar (Administration) and the Public Works Department for successfully completing the renovation work and installation of work stations.
High Court Judges Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja and Justice Virender Singh were present.
Anup Kumar Rattan, Advocate General, Ankush Dass Sood, president, HP High Court Bar Association, Bal Ram Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General, members of the Bar Association also attended the inauguration function.
