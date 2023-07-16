Work to construct smart roads in Dharamsala moves at snail's pace

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 15

Conceived under the Smart City Project, the work on the plan to develop smart roads in Dharamsala city is still incomplete. The project authorities had initially planned to develop the main road from the Himachal Pradesh State Education Board to the bus stand in Dharamsala as a smart road. About Rs 17 crore has been spent on the project till now but it is far from completion. Utility ducts constructed along the road are lying open and incomplete at many places. The ducts have filled with muck due to heavy rainfall and people complain of the poor quality of their construction work.

Tender cancelled Tender for the construction of utility ducts along a smart road cancelled

Cost of project escalates from Rs 18 crore to Rs 21 crore

JM Pathania, former Commissioner of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation and former MD of the Dharamsala Smart City Project, told The Tribune that “in the original project about 44 km of roads in Dharamsala were to be developed as smart roads. The minimum width of the roads was to be 12 metres (seven metres of black top and five metres of footpaths). The footpaths were to be little raised than the road. Smart lights, including solar lights, were to be put up along the roads and furniture was to be installed along footpaths. The utility ducts were to be constructed along the smart roads in which sewage pipes, water, electricity and telecom cables were to pass underground”.

Pathania said that it was unfortunate that the ducts constructed along the sample road could only accommodate power cables. Also, the ducts had not been completed.

Sources said that due to the poor quality of construction work on the ducts along the sample road, the Dharamsala Smart City Project authorities had cancelled its tender. They had decided to invite a fresh tender for the work, the cost of which had risen from about Rs 18 crore to Rs 21 crore.

Anurag Sharma, Municipal Commissioner and current MD of the Dharamsala Smart City project, said that the tender for the construction of ducts along the sample smart road from the education board to the bus stand had been cancelled. The payment of about Rs 1 crore of the erring contractor had been withheld. A fresh tender would be invited for the work on the ducts, he added.

