Work to rectify black spot begins in Kullu, Rs 2.5 crore allocated

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 5

The work for improving the black spot near Sarsari on the Bhuntar-Manikaran road has started and a provision of Rs 2.56 crore has been made for it.

The site has witnessed many fatal accidents, including the plunging of a bus carrying 69 pilgrims in the Parbati river, which took the lives of 46 persons on July 23, 2015.

The widening of road is difficult due to the loose strata of the mountain. Undercutting by the river on the other side erodes any construction undertaken here. Due to this, about 100-metre road stretch has become too narrow.

Manikaran is a religious place and many pilgrims, tourists and trekkers visit the Parbati valley round the year. The widening and improvement of the road was included in the Bharatmala Project in March 2017, but it just remained a rhetoric.

Residents rue that the Bhuntar-Manikaran road is in a pitiable state. They say their hopes were aroused after the project was included in the Bharatmala Pariyojana, but it seems that the government has shunned the project.

A resident, Dheeraj, says the widening of the road is badly needed as the volume of vehicles is increasing day by day. Agriculturists of the valley are dependent on this road. Repairing the road will provide a boost to the tourism industry of the region as well, he adds.

Now the PWD has undertaken the job to repair the road at this black spot and make it safer for commuters.

Kullu PWD Superintending Engineer KK Sharma says the black spot at Sarsari will be repaired and a provision of Rs 2.56 crore has been made for the work. He adds that the spot will become safer for motorists after the repair work and the problem of traffic jams will be over too.

Other black spots in the area are also being identified and will be improved.