Work to repair damaged pillar of Neugal river bridge begins

Palampur, July 28

The state Public Works Department (PWD) has started the work to repair one of the pillars of the bridge on the Neugal river that was damaged in flashfloods recently.

The PWD deployed its JCB and Poclain machines to divert the flow of the river to the other side to protect the damaged pillar. Senior PWD officers are supervising the repair work.

The Mining Department had recently granted a lease for the extraction of stone and sand near the bridge, aggravating the situation. Stones had disappeared from the 200-metre radius of the bridge that used to control the flow of the river. Now, the heavy flow of river water was directly hitting the pillars of the bridge.

Mining Officer Rajiv Kaila admitted that it was a decision of the state government to allow mining in the area.

Local people fear that if the bridge collapses, connectivity between 12 villages and Palampur city will be snapped. “The work to repair the bridge has started for people living in nearby villages to use it. We are repairing the damaged pillar with reinforced concrete and the work is expected to be completed soon,” said an Assistant Engineer, PWD, who was on the spot.

