Work underway to reopen roads in apple belt: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government had released Rs 50 crore for undertaking work to open roads blocked due to landslides in the apple belt.

Sukhu said the work to reopen blocked roads was going on at a war footing in all apple producing regions to ensure smooth transportation of the fruit produce to markets. “The Public Works Department has been instructed to deploy additional men and machinery for the restoration of roads,” he added.

He said, “Landslides and flashfloods triggered by heavy rain have caused estimated losses of around Rs 8,000 crore.” He added that a Central team had visited Himachal recently to take stock of the damage caused and he was hopeful that the first instalment of interim relief would be released soon.

He reiterated that all states should get such assistance from the Union Government in July and December every year. “Himachal has been provided both instalments of Rs 180 crore each but no additional funds have been released as part of a special package for relief and rehabilitation,” he claimed.

Sukhu said that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each was being provided for damaged property (houses) as interim relief. Besides, the relief package had been increased for the death of milch cattle cow, buffalo from Rs 37,500 to Rs 55,000.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu