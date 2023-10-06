Workers protest against BRO

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 5

The workers of the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) project Deepak held a protest at Sumdo in Kaza subdivision of Lahaul and Spiti yesterday. They were demanding the restoration of their muster roll, which was discontinued by the BRO last month.

Prem Singh, vice-president of the BRO Workers Union, said, “The protest was held under the banner of CITU. It was led by CITU state general secretary Prem Gautam.”

He said, “Around 175 workers were engaged by the BRO for the maintenance of Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road in Lahaul and Spiti for the past many years. Last month, the BRO authorities discontinued our muster roll citing reduced demand of workers. That forced us to stage a protest.”

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi