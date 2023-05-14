 Working to attract investment: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu : The Tribune India

Working to attract investment: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu holds a discussion with BB Swain, Union MSME Secretary in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today claimed that the state government was paying special attention towards encouraging young entrepreneurs.

The CM held discussions with BB Swain, Secretary, Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Discussions were also held on the expansion and strengthening of micro, small and medium enterprises in the state.

He said the state government was putting its best foot forward in the direction of attracting investment in electric vehicles, tourism, green hydrogen, green technology and other sectors.

“There is a proposal to set up clusters in the areas of cane, bamboo, footwear, tea products, weaving and food processing under the Central Cluster Development Programme,” he said.

Sukhu said clusters had been approved for Tahliwal, Parwanoo, Jitpur Baheri, Khadin and Gondpur areas. Apart from that, proposals had also been sent for the establishment of clusters at Baddi and Haroli, he added.

The CM directed the Industries Department to ensure that the proposals as regards development of infrastructure in these clusters were sent to the Centre within 10 days.

Directions were also given to prepare a proposal under the Strategic Investment Policy (SIP) to be submitted to the Centre by July 2023. An estimated investment of Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore was expected in the MSME sector, he added.

A detailed discussion was also held on the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana. The CM urged the Centre to increase the assistance amount for artisans from Rs 75,000 to a minimum of Rs 2 lakh and to raise the amount for tools from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Discussions were also held on organising regional-level workshops in the state under the PM’s Employment Generation Programme.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also gave suggestions on the occasion. Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner in the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, Rajneesh also gave a presentation on various schemes implemented by the Centre for the development of micro, small and medium enterprises.

Directive to Industries Dept

  • The CM told the Industries Department to ensure that proposals as regards infrastructure development in various clusters were sent to the Centre in 10 days
  • Directions were also given to prepare a proposal under the Strategic Investment Policy to be submitted to the Centre by July this year

