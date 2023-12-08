Works pending for want of green nod under MC review in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 7

Several development works have been lying pending in the city for not getting clearance from the Forest Department. The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has sought report from different departments on such pending works and planned to hold a meeting with the Forest Department.

Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan have issued instructions to all departments to provide details of all projects, which have been lying pending due to not getting clearance from the Forest Department.

Many projects have been lying pending due to not getting necessary clearance under the FCA and Forest Rights Act (FRA). The Mayor said a meeting with Forest Department officials would be conducted in this regard and after following the due procedure, the pending development works would be completed soon.

There are number of ambulance road works, which have been lying pending as clearance was not given by the Forest Department. The Shimla MC has given approval for construction of these roads but the work could not be started till now. There are some proposals, which have been passed for 10 years now, but files of these projects are gathering dust in the Forest Department offices, said a ward councillor.

During the Shimla MC monthly House meeting, the issue was raised by ward councillors from different areas after which the Mayor had given assurance that requisite steps would be taken to ensure that these work get completed as soon as possible.

Saroj Thakur, councillor from Ruldubhatta ward, had raised the issue during the House meeting citing that the work of three ambulance roads in her ward has been lying pending for past many years. She added that the Forest Department has been stalling the work for years by putting one objection or the other.

Similarly, development works in Khalini, Kachhighati, Anadale, Summerhill, Tutu among other parts of the city, including roads, parking, community centres among other works have been lying pending for a long time now, said another councillor.

