Workshop empowers Chamba MSMEs for sustainable growth

The Department of Industries, through the District Industries Centre (DIC), Chamba, organised a workshop on the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme, a joint initiative of the Government of India and the World Bank. The workshop also focused on the Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) and the Greening of MSMEs, highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and sustain small enterprises in the state.

The primary objective of the workshop was to raise awareness about various projects and schemes being implemented under the RAMP programme in Himachal Pradesh. The sessions emphasised initiatives aimed at promoting skill development for women entrepreneurs, fostering entrepreneurship and advancing vendor development programmes.

Speakers informed participants that these projects would be implemented in the district over the next 18 to 24 months and encouraged them to actively participate through DIC-Chamba. The discussions also underlined the importance of Common Facility Centres (CFCs) in enhancing productivity, quality and competitiveness of micro enterprises and explored how CFCs under the MSE-CDP scheme could address local challenges and open new growth opportunities.

Around 60 participants attended the workshop, including representatives from artisan groups engaged in the Chamba Rumal, Thal and Chappal trades, as well as stakeholders from the tourism sector, FPOs/FPCs and aspiring entrepreneurs.