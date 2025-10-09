DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Workshop empowers Chamba MSMEs for sustainable growth

Workshop empowers Chamba MSMEs for sustainable growth

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 06:49 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Department of Industries, through the District Industries Centre (DIC), Chamba, organised a workshop on the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme, a joint initiative of the Government of India and the World Bank. The workshop also focused on the Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) and the Greening of MSMEs, highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and sustain small enterprises in the state.

Advertisement

The primary objective of the workshop was to raise awareness about various projects and schemes being implemented under the RAMP programme in Himachal Pradesh. The sessions emphasised initiatives aimed at promoting skill development for women entrepreneurs, fostering entrepreneurship and advancing vendor development programmes.

Advertisement

Speakers informed participants that these projects would be implemented in the district over the next 18 to 24 months and encouraged them to actively participate through DIC-Chamba. The discussions also underlined the importance of Common Facility Centres (CFCs) in enhancing productivity, quality and competitiveness of micro enterprises and explored how CFCs under the MSE-CDP scheme could address local challenges and open new growth opportunities.

Advertisement

Around 60 participants attended the workshop, including representatives from artisan groups engaged in the Chamba Rumal, Thal and Chappal trades, as well as stakeholders from the tourism sector, FPOs/FPCs and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts