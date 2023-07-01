Workshop for civil service aspirants on July 12

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 30

District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan today informed that a workshop aimed at guiding candidates who are preparing for the Civil Services Examination will be held on July 12 from 11 am to 1 pm. It would be conducted at the Model Career Centre of the District Employment Office in Balu, Chamba town.

The session would cater to candidates aspiring for various Civil Services exams, including IAS, IPS, HAS, and HPS. “During the event, participants would have the opportunity to seek guidance on exam preparation strategies and question paper patterns,” he said.

To register for the event, those interested can visit District Employment Office DEE Chamba’s facebook page or contact them at 01899-222209.