Workshop for civil service aspirants on July 12

Chamba, June 30
District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan today informed that a workshop aimed at guiding candidates who are preparing for the Civil Services Examination will be held on July 12 from 11 am to 1 pm. It would be conducted at the Model Career Centre of the District Employment Office in Balu, Chamba town.
The session would cater to candidates aspiring for various Civil Services exams, including IAS, IPS, HAS, and HPS. “During the event, participants would have the opportunity to seek guidance on exam preparation strategies and question paper patterns,” he said.
To register for the event, those interested can visit District Employment Office DEE Chamba’s facebook page or contact them at 01899-222209.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...