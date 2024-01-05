Workshop for election nodal officers held

Chamba, January 4
In view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a one-day workshop for the nodal officers was organised under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amit Mehra here today. The ADM directed the nodal officers to remember significant points while conducting the elections.
In the workshop, Election Tehsildar Anoop Dogra gave detailed information about the important steps of the election process and also apprised the nodal officers about their duties and responsibilities. He added that it was important for the nodal officers to understand the election process during training programmes. All the nodal officers appointed by the Election Department were present in the workshop.
