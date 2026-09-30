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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Workshop held in Nurpur to promote Hindi in official work

Workshop held in Nurpur to promote Hindi in official work

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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PPOWERGRID Corporation of India TL office organises a Hindi workshop in Nurpur on Tuesday.
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The POWERGRID Corporation of India Limited, Transmission Line (TL) Office, Nurpur, organised a one-day Hindi workshop on Tuesday to promote the effective use of Hindi in official work and familiarise employees with emerging digital language technologies.

Dr Neha Mishra, Assistant Professor (Hindi) at Wazir Ram Singh Government College, Dehri, was the resource person for the workshop. She focused on the themes “Hindi in the Digital Age” and “Hindi as Rajbhasha and its Practical Aspects.”

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Dr Mishra explained the constitutional status of Hindi and the provisions of the Rajbhasha Act, besides discussing the practical aspects of using Hindi in day-to-day official functioning. Special emphasis was laid on noting and drafting, official correspondence, file management and report writing, with practical examples related to office procedures.

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The workshop also focused on the growing role of technology in promoting Hindi. She apprised the participants of digital tools and technologies, including Unicode, Voice-to-Text, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), generative artificial intelligence (AI), Bhashini and LILA. She also highlighted the expanding use of Hindi in digital media and the employment opportunities emerging in the field of language technology.

The participants were encouraged to integrate Hindi with modern digital tools and practical office skills to make official communication more effective, accessible and contemporary. At the conclusion of the workshop, Hans Raj Sapaiya, Senior Deputy General Manager (I/c), POWERGRID Corporation of India Limited, TL Office, Nurpur, acknowledged Dr Mishra’s valuable contribution and expert guidance.

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