Home / Himachal Pradesh / Workshop held on Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Economic and Statistics Department, in collaboration with the National Statistical Office (NSO), Field Operations Division, Shimla, organised a state-level workshop for field investigators on the National Sample Survey’s 80th Round here on Friday.

The workshop, inaugurated by Economic Adviser Vinod Kumar Rana, focused on the Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey, which would be conducted over a period of one year. The survey aims to collect detailed data on household expenditure related to domestic overnight and same-day trips.

This information is crucial for preparing the Tourism Satellite Account and contributes to the Travel and Tourism Development Index prepared by the UNWTO through the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Data for the survey would be collected from around 144 rural and 56 urban blocks in the State sample, along with a corresponding Central sample.

Rana emphasised the importance of data quality and timely publication using Computer Assisted Personal Interview tools. He urged field staff to remain diligent and professional in data collection and stressed public cooperation for the success of the survey.

