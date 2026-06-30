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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Workshop on AI-enabled secure 6G networks hosted at IIIT-Una

Workshop on AI-enabled secure 6G networks hosted at IIIT-Una

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Una, Updated At : 08:59 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A hands-on workshop on ‘AI-enabled secure, intelligent and trustworthy convergent communication systems for 6G networks’ began today at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una. The five-day event has been sponsored by Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), the apex body established by Government of India to fund, promote and provide strategic direction for scientific research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

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Prof Manish Gaur, Director of IIIT Una, said that the workshop aims to equip participants with advanced knowledge and practical skills in next-generation communication technologies through the integration of Artificial Intelligence with secure and intelligent 6G communication systems.

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Prof Bhola Ram Gurjar, Director of NITTTR, Chandigarh, was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the inaugural session.

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