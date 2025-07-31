Workshop on certificate courses in emerging tech

Around 200 students participated in a one-day workshop organised by the Career Counselling, Guidance and Placement Cell of Centre of Excellence Government, Post Graduate College, Sanjauli, in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

Advertisement

In her inaugural address, Principal Dr Bharti Bhagra encouraged students to pursue certificate courses alongside their regular academics, emphasising the importance of staying ahead in today’s fast-evolving technological landscape.

Dr Meenakshi Sharma, Coordinator of the Career Cell, expressed gratitude to the Principal for her continued support in organising such student-focused initiatives.

Advertisement

C-DAC Regional Coordinator Vinesh Bhuria shared detailed information about various skill-based certificate programmes available for students.