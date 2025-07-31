DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Workshop on certificate courses in emerging tech

Workshop on certificate courses in emerging tech

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Around 200 students participated in a one-day workshop organised by the Career Counselling, Guidance and Placement Cell of Centre of Excellence Government, Post Graduate College, Sanjauli, in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

In her inaugural address, Principal Dr Bharti Bhagra encouraged students to pursue certificate courses alongside their regular academics, emphasising the importance of staying ahead in today’s fast-evolving technological landscape.

Dr Meenakshi Sharma, Coordinator of the Career Cell, expressed gratitude to the Principal for her continued support in organising such student-focused initiatives.

C-DAC Regional Coordinator Vinesh Bhuria shared detailed information about various skill-based certificate programmes available for students.

