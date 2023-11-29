Workshop on 'Farmer First Project' begins at agri varsity

Our Correspondent

Palampur November 28

Dr US Gautam, Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), inaugurated a three-day national review workshop on the ‘Farmer First Project’ at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, here today. While addressing around 150 delegates from all over the country, the chief guest, exhorted the scientists to develop effective strategy to extend useful farm technology to raise the socio-economic status of farmers.

In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Dr DK Vatsa, said this successful project has proved its utility beyond production and productivity as all adopted farmers have been able to enhance their income by adopting new farm technology under the guidance of scientists. He said farming is of utmost importance and this thought should be inculcated among children. Everyone should understand their responsibility towards farmers who feed the nation, he added.

