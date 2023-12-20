Workshop on JICA project organised

Tribune News Service

Nurpur, December 19

Under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project a workshop was organised here today for the Village Development Forest Societies in which around 30 representatives of the societies participated.

Its objective was to sensitise these societies for maintaining their accounts and to apprise them of different livelihood activities launched for community welfare under the JICA project in the Nurpur forest division.

Nurpur Divisional Forest Officer Amit Sharma said under the JICA project, works worth Rs 30 crore were in progress.

