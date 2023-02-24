Workshop on job opportunities

Our Correspondent

Una, February 23

A one-day awareness workshop on career opportunities for women in Merchant Navy was organised at the zila parishad conference hall here today.

The Rehman Training Ship Company of Maharashtra and former member of the National Shipping Board, Capt Sanjay Parashar from Kangra, jointly organised the workshop.

Students from the Industrial Training Institute for Women and the government college for girls attended the workshop. The motivational team comprising Capt Dr Ashutosh Aparnakar, Principal of Rehman Training Ship, Capt Sachin Kamble and Cadet Simar Chaudhary, motivated the students to apply for recruitment exams in Merchant Navy. The Rehman Training Ship Company will take care of the boarding, lodging, training and academic expense for the first three women toppers, they said.

The organisers advised the students to hone up their communication skills, English proficiency and general awareness. Industrial Training Institute for Women Principal BS Dhillon was also present on the occasion.