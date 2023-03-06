Workshop on mental illnesses for health officers

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 5

The Health Department recently imparted training to the community health officers (CHOs) in Kullu district to identify patients suffering from mental illnesses.

Kullu Chief Medical Officer Dr Nagraj said a six-day training was organised from February 25 to March 2.

It aimed to facilitate the detection of mental illness at an early stage so that appropriate treatment could be provided in time, the Chief Medical Officer said. He said, “The delay in detection and treatment can aggravate the disease. These trained CHOs will play a crucial role in counselling patients to seek treatment.”