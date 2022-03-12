Workshop on natural farming at Dr YS Parmar University, Nauni

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 11

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said the enthusiasm with which women farmers of the state were adopting natural farming was an inspiration for the rest of the country.

He was addressing a workshop on natural farming for women farmers at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. The workshop was held under Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana, in which more than 800 women farmers participated.

The Governor said, “Due to the contribution of women, Himachal remains a leading state in natural farming. PM Narendra Modi also gave credit of natural farming to Himachal’s farmers. I have assured him that soon, the number of farmers adopting this method would double.