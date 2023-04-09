Workshop on promoting e-culture among youth

Hamirpur, April 8
The Society for Promotion of Electronics Culture (SPEC) of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), started a global hackathon-Electrothon 'Moonshot Your Eureka' here today.
HM Raghuvanshi, Director, NIT, said that such events not only encourage students but also help them exchange ideas and learn latest developments in respective fields.
Prof RK Dutta appreciated students for their efforts to foster a culture of problem-solving and creative thinking. He said that such events were the backbone of technical advancement in the present-day industrial scenario. The workshop was led by Gargi Khanna and Dharmendra Singh Yadav from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.
Gargi Khanna said that the SPEC team worked hard to make the event successful. She added that Electrothon 5.0 would foster creativity, collaboration, learning and innovation, while providing a platform for rapid prototyping and problem-solving in a time-constrained environment. Shubham Gupta, president of SPEC, said that the event was not just a hackathon but a platform for dreamers and enthusiastic minds, who wish to solve various day-to-day problems.
